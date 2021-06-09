Services for Larry Gene “Buck” Tollerson, 64, of Temple will be 11 a.m. Saturday at Branford/Dawson Funeral Home in Temple with the Rev. Allen D. Edwards officiating.
Mr. Tollerson died Thursday, June 3, at a Temple hospital.
He was born Nov. 24, 1956, to Charles Gaines and Lula Beatrice Tollerson in Temple. He was a member of Bethel AME in Belton and later Wayman Chapel AME in Temple. He attended Temple schools, later transferring to Belton High School to graduate. He then attended Temple Beauty School, Fort Worth Beauty School, Northlake Community College and Trinity Valley Community College. He worked as the manager of two former liquor stores in Morgan’s Point, was a telephone operator for Southwestern Bell Telephone, an auditor and office manager for McLane’s, a manager with several fast food restaurants, and finally in dietary and housekeeping at Wellington Place.
Survivors include four brothers, Jimmy Wayne Tollerson of Richmond, Va., Ronnie Lee Merida of Kuwait City, Kuwait, Timothy W. Blackmon of Belton and Harvey L. Merida Jr. of Lockhart; and a sister, Linda Lou Merida-Benson of Temple.
Visitation will be 2-6 p.m. Friday at the funeral home. A wake will be held at 6 p.m.