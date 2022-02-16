Becky Jo Rucker McEntire, age 69, of Temple passed away February 13, 2022 surrounded by her loved ones. Becky was born September 11, 1952 at the Nix Hospital of San Antonio, overlooking the Alamo.
Becky attended school in Temple and graduated from Temple High School in 1970. She was in the class of 1987 at Temple College and graduated from the University of Mary Hardin-Baylor in 1989 with a Bachelors Degree in Secondary Education in Math & Business. She retired from teaching at Belton High School in 2011.
Becky married John Houston in September 1970 and they soon moved to Austin where Jana, their daughter and Chris, their son were born. They divorced in 1974 and she returned to Temple. She married Keith McEntire on April 2, 1977 in Temple. Becky and Keith had 2 sons, Ray & Patrick.
Becky loved genealogy and was a member of the Bell County Genealogy Society, Jordon Bass Chapter United States Daughters of 1812. She spent many hours researching historical information and ancestry. She was actively involved with Daughters of American Revolution, Daughters of Republic of Texas and Daughters of 1812. She was also a member of Bell County Retired School Employees Association, Lambda Chapter of Delta Kappa Gamma, and Faith Builders life group at First Baptist Church.
Becky is survived by her husband, Keith McEntire of Temple; sister, Debra Leggett of San Antonio; brother, Bill Rucker and wife Rhonda of Temple; daughter, Jana Brodeur and husband Bobby; sons, Christopher Houston and wife Deana, Ray McEntire and wife Misty, and Patrick McEntire. She has 10 grandchildren: Dustin, Derek, Hunter and wife Paige and soon to be great grandchild Teddi, Joey and wife Amanda, Tanner, Hana, Emily, Michelle, Brooke & Peyton. She is preceded in death by her parents, Glenn and Kay Rucker.
Becky was loved by all that knew her. She was always thought of as the sweetest person God put on this earth. She was loved by many and will be missed by all.
A Celebration of Life will be announced at a later date.