No services are planned for David Tyson Akins, 50, of Temple.
Mr. Akins died Saturday, May 8, at a local care facility.
He was born Sept. 9, 1970, in Charleston, S.C., to Lew and Cherry Akins. He served in the U.S. Army. He married Agnes Nalepski on Aug. 25, 2001, in Walnut Creek, Calif. He worked for Ocean Quest Pools.
Survivors include his wife of Temple; a daughter, Samantha McKenzie Akins of Temple; a son, Sebastian Michael Akins of Temple; his father of Mexico; his mother of South Carolina; a brother, Michael Akins of Mexico; and a sister, Cerah Akins of South Carolina.
Hewett-Arney Funeral Home in Temple is in charge of arrangements.