Private services for Sarah Linda Miller Seidle, 84, of Temple will be held at a later date.
Mrs. Seidle died Friday, April 15, at a Temple hospital.
She was born in Tippah County, Miss. She attended Oklahoma State University. She worked for PM Food Service. She was a member of First Christian Church in Temple.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Jack I. Seidle.
Survivors include a son, Miles Seidle of Fort Myers, Fla.; a daughter, Jacque Ramba of Temple; a sister, Marguerite Miller Chambers of Chattanooga, Tenn.; seven grandchildren; and three great-grandchildren.
Affordable Burial and Cremation Services in Killeen is in charge of arrangements.