A Mass of Christian Burial for Margarito Guzman Rodriguez, 90, of Moody will be 10 a.m. Wednesday at Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church in Temple.
Burial will be in Hillcrest Cemetery.
Mr. Rodriguez died Monday, June 28, in Moody.
He was born March 1, 1931, in Mexico to Yldefonso and Juana Rodriguez.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Gabriela Rodriguez; and three sons, Armando Rodriguez, Salome Rodriguez and Gorgonio Rodriguez.
Survivors include three sons, Juan Rodriguez, Angel Rodriguez and Alfonso Rodriguez; three daughters, Lucia Rodriguez, Clara Morales and Maria Deleon; 33 grandchildren; 64 great-grandchildren; and three great-great-grandchildren.
Visitation will be 6-8 p.m. Tuesday at Crawford-Bowers Funeral Home in Temple; a rosary will be recited at 7 p.m.