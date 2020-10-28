Services for Sheila Elaine Clark Hackney, 67, of Temple will be 1 p.m. Saturday at Branford/Dawson Funeral Home in Temple with the Rev. Willie E. Robertson officiating.
Burial will be 9 a.m. Monday in Central Texas State Veterans Cemetery in Killeen.
Mrs. Hackney died Friday, Oct. 23, at a Temple hospital.
She was born Oct. 7, 1953, in Temple to Louis Clark and Annie Thomas. She was a member of Macedonia Missionary Baptist Church. She graduated from Temple High School in 1973. Later she received a certified medical assistant certificate. She retired from Mobil Chemical. She then worked for Scott & White Hospital in podiatry for over 20 years.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Edward Hackney; a son, Kennard Bennett; and a daughter, Mikeal Hackney.
Survivors include two daughters, Nykessia Hackney of Temple and Brittany Hackney of Killeen; two brothers, Jerry Clark of Temple and Louis Clark; four sisters, Gloria Clemmons and Debra Clark, both of Temple, Lois Dawson of Killeen and Leisha Merrit of Las Vegas, Nev.; and six grandchildren.
Visitation will be 2-6 p.m. Friday at the funeral home.