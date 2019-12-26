Verna Joy Lewis
Verna Joy went to be with her Lord and Savior on Monday, December 23, 2019. She was 94 years old. She was born September 8, 1925 in Lacy-Lakeview, TX. Verna Joy married Harold Eugene Lewis on Sept 8, 1945, who preceded her in death in 2005.
Please join us in celebrating her life with a visitation on Thursday, December 26, 2019 from 5:00 PM to 7:00 PM at Crawford-Bowers Funeral Home, Temple, Texas. Funeral services will be held December 27, 2019 at 9:00AM at Crawford-Bowers Funeral Home, Temple, Texas. Burial will follow at 11:30 AM at Rosemound Cemetery, Waco, Texas.
Verna Joy dedicated her life to her family. She worked extremely hard making our home a place full of love and laughter. She treasured her children and embraced every moment with them. Verna Joy also loved and cherished her role as Grandma Lewis. She loved to sew, crochet, and cook, trying new recipes and creating special ones. Another pastime of hers was watching the Texas Rangers.
Her life was a living example of Bible verse, Ephesians 4:32 - “And be kind and compassionate to one another, forgiving one another, just as God also forgave you in Christ.”
She was the loving and devoted mother of 6 children. Surviving children are: her daughter, Patsy Lawrence of Temple, TX; her son, Wayne Lewis and his wife, Sophia of Lubbock, TX. She is also survived by her 12 Grandchildren, several Great Grandchildren, Great-Great Grandchildren, nieces, nephews and an abundance of friends. Verna Joy was also preceded in death by her 3 daughters, Bettye Lynn Lewis, Verna Jean Shanks, Shirley Marie Rush and one son, Eddie Glenn Lewis.
Verna Joy was a longtime member of Bellmead Church of Christ in Bellmead, TX and 15th and I Church of Christ in Temple, TX. Both hold a very special place in her heart.
Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.crawfordbowerstemple.com for the Lewis family.
