Services for Dr. Ima Lee Clark Bailey, 98, of Temple, will be 1 p.m. Saturday at Greater Zion Church of God in Christ in Temple.
Burial will be in Temple Garden of Memories.
Mrs. Bailey died Sunday, Feb. 19.
She was born March 16, 1925, to Joe and Julia Clark in Bullard. She taught Sunday school and Bible band lessons at an early age. She graduated from Dunbar High School in 1942. She served at Zion Temple Church as a secretary, president of the usher board, and trustee board member. She married Alvin Eugene Bailey on Sept. 25, 1948.
She was preceded in death by her husband; and a son, Alvin Bailey Jr.
Survivors include a son, James Bailey; four daughters, Sonjanette Crossley, Elaine McCoy, Joyce Adams, and Denise Bailey.
Visitation will be 4-6 p.m. Friday at Don D. Summers Funeral Home in Temple.