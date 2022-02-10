Services for Allan Lueck, 81, of Temple will be 10:30 a.m. Saturday at the First United Methodist Church in Temple.
Mr. Lueck died Sunday, Jan. 30, at his residence.
He was born Nov. 13, 1940, in Temple to Thetis Ogle and William “Bill” Lester Lueck. He graduated from Temple High School in 1959 and earned a bachelor’s degree in business administration from Texas Tech University in 1964. He also attended Baylor Law School. He married Anne Gillespie on June 23, 1962, at the First United Methodist Church in Temple. He worked for Aetna Insurance Company in Houston before opening his own agency in Temple in 1970, which he operated for four decades. He held designations of Chartered Property and Casualty Underwriter, Chartered Life Underwriter, and Chartered Financial Consultant. He held offices in several insurance and estate planning organizations in Central Texas. He was a member of former president of the Temple Founder Lions Club. He also served as president of the United Way of Central Texas; board member of the Temple Chamber of Commerce; president of the Central Texas Council on Alcoholism and Drug Abuse; founding board member of Child Help Inc.; and founding member and two-term president of the Temple Community Clinic. He was named the Jaycees’ Outstanding Young Man in 1975. He also served as president of the Temple Civic Theatre and was a board member of the Temple Symphony Orchestra. He was a member of the First United Methodist Church in Temple, where he served as an adult Sunday school teacher for 50 years, served as sponsor of the Methodist Youth Fellowship, and served on numerous boards and committees. He also performed as a magician and was a member of the International Brotherhood of Magicians and the Texas Association of Magicians.
Survivors include his wife; and a daughter, Allison Carroll Lueck.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Temple Community Clinic, 1905 Curtis Elliott Drive, Temple, TX 76501; Temple Founder Lions Club Parks and Charities Foundation, P.O. Box 544, Temple, TX 76503; or the Association for Frontotemporal Degeneration, 2700 Horizon Drive, Suite 120, King of Prussia, PA 19406.
Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Friday at Scanio-Harper Funeral Home in Temple.