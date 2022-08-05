Linda Gail (Wade) Drake, 73, passed away peacefully at her home in Georgetown, Texas on Sunday, July 31, 2022. Linda was born in Temple, Texas on July 25, 1949. She graduated from Temple High School in 1967 and received her dental hygienist diploma in 1973 from The University of Texas at Houston. Linda had a flourishing dental hygienist career for over 40 years.
Linda was preceded in death by her parents, Josephine and Lesley Wade and her beloved brothers, Lesley and Robert. Linda is survived by her son Dylan, son-in-law Charles, her daughter Lindsey, son-in-law James, and her grandchild Lenora.
Linda was known as a mother to many a teenager in the 1990’s and accepted all who saw her as such. She was an original to the end & never judged a soul. She loved crossword puzzles and tending to her plants almost as much as she loved taking care of the neighborhood feral cat colony. For the past 5 years, she and her dearest neighbor, Connie, would humanely capture the cats & take them to the Williamson County Regional Animal Shelter for spaying and neutering.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that we remember Linda with contributions to the Williamson County Regional Animal Shelter. A celebration of her life will be held at a future date.