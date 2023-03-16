Services for Charles Willie Morgan Jr., 58, of Temple, will be 11 a.m. Saturday at Branford/Dawson Funeral Home in Temple with the Rev. Mark Beach officiating.
Burial will be in New Hope Cemetery.
Mr. Morgan died Monday, March 6, in a Temple nursing home.
He was born Aug. 22, 1964, to C.W. and Ernestine Morgan in Cameron. He attended Temple High School. He worked for Piccadilly Cafeteria, Mayflower Moving Company and Artco Bell in Temple.
Survivors include a daughter, Artesha Trejo; a son, Montego Morgan; two stepsons, Adolphin Ball and Zane Ball; his mother; three brothers, Curtis Morgan, Desmond Wilkinson Jr. and Wilbert Jones; and five sisters, Doris J. Davis-Hollingsworth, Donna Morgan, Doris A. Morgan, Idia Morgan and Maxine Morgan.
Visitation will be 2-5 p.m. Friday at the funeral home.