CAMERON — Services for Flora Inge, 99, of Allen and formerly of Buckholts are pending with Marek-Burns-Laywell Funeral Home in Cameron.
Ms. Inge died Tuesday, Sept. 1.
Updated: September 4, 2020 @ 7:41 am
