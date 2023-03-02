BELTON — Services for Weldon Lee Love, 57, of Belton, will be held at a later date.
Mr. Love died Tuesday, Feb. 28, at his residence.
He was born Dec. 20, 1965, to Gene and Lee Love in Taylor. He graduated from Belton High School. He played baseball with Belton Little League and played for the Pirates, Cowboys and 1st National team. He was a member of the Boy Scouts. He worked for Dr. Pepper and as a truck driver.
Survivors include his parents, a son, Jacob Love; a daughter, Kacy Love; two brothers, Warren Love, and Tommy Love; two sisters, Penny Horsely, and Monica Ross; and two grandchildren.
Crotty Funeral Home & Cremation Services in Belton is in charge of arrangements.