BELTON — Services for John Karl “JC” Corathers, 72, of Belton will be 10 a.m. Friday at Dossman Funeral Home in Belton.
Burial will be in Central Texas State Veterans Cemetery in Killeen.
Mr. Corathers died Tuesday, Jan. 7, in Temple.
He was born Dec. 1, 1947, in Carrabelle, Fla., to Rush and Ethel Huther Corathers. He served in the U.S. Army. He worked for the civil service at Fort Hood.
Survivors include a son, John David Corathers of Nashua, Iowa; three grandchildren; and two great-grandchildren.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Horses for Warriors at REACH Therapeutic Riding Center.