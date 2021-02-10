Services for Gonzalo M. Villanueva Sr., 64, of Temple will be 1 p.m. Friday at Harper-Talasek Funeral Home in Temple.
Burial will be in Hillcrest Cemetery in Temple.
Mr. Villanueva died Thursday, Feb. 4, at his residence.
He was born July 16, 1956, in San Carlos, Coahuila, Mexico, to Narciso and Gabriela Villanueva. He attended Del Rio High School. He married Gloria Perez.
He was preceded in death by a grandchild.
Survivors include his wife; four sons, Fidencio Fernandez, Gonzalo Villanueva Jr., Freddy Villanueva and Abel Molina; a daughter, Ruby Ballesteros; a stepson, Paul Villanueva; a stepdaughter, Elodia P. Villanueva; three brothers, Narciso “Chicho” Villanueva Jr., Luis Martin Villanueva and Miguel Angel Villanueva; two sisters, Sonia Villanueva and Gabriela Villanueva; 25 grandchildren; and 16 great-grandchildren.
Visitation will be 5-8 p.m. Thursday at the funeral home.