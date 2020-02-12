CAMERON — Services for Robert Louis Krull, 87, of Austin and Dripping Springs will be 10 a.m. Saturday at Green-Patterson Funeral Home in Cameron with the Rev. Dimitri Colankin officiating.
Burial will be in Lilac Cemetery in Milam County.
Mr. Krull died Monday, Feb. 10, at a Dripping Springs nursing facility.
He was born Feb. 2, 1933, near Cameron to Henry Louis and Mary Elizabeth Hanel Krull. He was a graduate of Dayton High School, and was a postal carrier for 38 years. He also was a farmer. He served in the Coast Guard, 1952-1955. He married Myrtle Krull on June 5, 1965, in Liberty.
He was preceded in death by a child, Kelle Johns-Krull.
Survivors include his wife; three daughters, Kaleta Krull, Morgan Krull, and Rebecca Strahan; a brother, William Krull of Cleveland, Texas; a sister, Virginia Riche of Schulenburg; and two grandchildren.