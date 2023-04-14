BELTON — Services for Jeannie Watkins, 72, of Belton will be 2 p.m. Monday at Crotty Funeral Home and Cremation Services in Belton with Raymond Chapman officiating.
Mrs. Watkins died Tuesday, April 11, in Belton.
She was born March 29, 1951, in Fort Worth to Lonnie Benjamin and Ola Edith Stroud Sutton. She worked as a server at various restaurants, including Great Southwest in Belton, for more than 30 years. She also worked with VFW Auxiliary Post 4008 in Belton.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Donald Watkins, in 2008.
Survivors include two daughters, Diane Porter and Dannella Jeannette Chapman, both of Belton; a brother, Lonnie Sutton; three sisters, Elaine Diehl, Vickie Elliot and Jerri Sutton; 11 grandchildren; and 15 great-grandchildren.
Visitation will be 12:30 p.m. to 2 p.m. Monday at the funeral home.