Services for Billie Jean Douglas Smith, 66, of Rogers will be 11 a.m. Saturday at the First Baptist Church in Rogers with Dr. U.C. Barnes Sr. officiating.
Burial will be in Taplin View Cemetery in Rogers.
Mrs. Smith died Monday, Aug. 7, at her residence.
She was born June 5, 1957, in Cameron to Bill D. and Myrtle Bellinger Douglas. She graduated from Rogers High School in 1976 and graduated from Temple College with an associate’s degree in art in 1978. She married Glenn Ray Smith in Taylor on June 22, 1979.
She was preceded in death by her husband.
Survivors include two sons, Joshua Smith and Stephen Smith, both of Rogers; a daughter, Emily Smith of Rogers; two brothers, Tommy Douglas of Cameron and Kirk Douglas of Rogers; two sisters, Kathy Franklin and Elaine Fisher, both of Rogers; and two grandchildren.
Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Friday at Branford/Dawson Funeral Home in Temple.