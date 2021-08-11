Services for Lee Roy Dever Sr., 91, of Temple will be 11 a.m. Saturday at Macedonia Missionary Baptist Church in Temple with the Rev. W.E. Robertson officiating.
Burial will be in Temple Garden of Memories
Mr. Dever died Friday, Aug. 6, at a Temple nursing home.
He was born April 21, 1930, to J. B. Dever and Lillie Mae Robinson in Brenham. He married Bennie Ruth McGarity on July 8, 1958. He worked for the city of Temple for 34 years in the street department and sanitation department until retirement.
He was preceded in death by his wife; and a son, Lee Roy Dever Jr.
Survivors include a daughter, Carol Turner of Temple; a son, Gregory Dever of Temple; four grandchildren; and three great-grandchildren.
Visitation will be 2-6 p.m. Friday at Branford/Dawson Funeral Home in Temple.