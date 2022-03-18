BELTON — Services for Dorothy “Loe Rine” Selby Pemberton, 89, of Schertz will be 10 a.m. Saturday at Schertz Funeral Home with Dr. David Miracle officiating.
Mrs. Pemberton died Friday, March 4, in San Antonio.
She was born Nov. 26, 1932, in Silver Point, Tenn. She married Arthur B. Pemberton in 1951. She was a member of the Church of Christ.
She was preceded in death by her husband; and a daughter, Ritha Ladina.
Survivors include two daughters, Robin Spalding and Reine Guillemette; five sons, Gerald Pemberton, Gaylon Pemberton, Harry Pemberton, H. Curtiss Pemberton, Arthur M. Pemberton; grandchildren; and great-grandchildren.
Memorials may be made to the International Elephant Foundation and the World Wildlife Fund.
Harper-Talasek Funeral Home in Belton is in charge of arrangements.