Betsy (Copeland) Mayfield
Services for Betsy (Copeland) Mayfield, 91, will be private. Betsy went to be with her Lord and Savior on Monday, January 25, 2021. Betsy was born Elizabeth Jane Pereira on December 19, 1929 to Manuel and Marie Pereira in Koloa, Kauai. Betsy married Harvey Copeland Jr, and came to Salado, Texas in 1954 and worked as a waitress at the Stagecoach Inn for 50 years. She later married Walter Mayfield.
She was preceded in death by her parents; both her husbands; two brothers, Jack and Alvin Pereira and a sister, Mildred Abreu.
She is survived by two brothers, Leroy, and Herbert Pereira of Hawaii; three daughters, Brenda Brown and her husband James of Temple, Bonnie Sather of Belton and Darlene Hebert and husband Ronnie of Belton; six grandchildren, Shannon, Karie, Steven, Lindsie, Allison and Joel and three great-grandchildren, Townes, Indiana and Apple.
