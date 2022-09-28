CAMERON — Services for Jackie Porter, 69, of Temple will be 2 p.m. Thursday at Marek-Burns-Laywell Funeral Home in Cameron.
Please log in, or sign up for a
new account and
Subscribe for as little as $4
to continue reading.
To submit a free obituary, please email tdt@tdtnews.com.
To submit a paid obituary, please email advertiz@tdtnews.com with verbiage, along with an optional photograph.
CAMERON — Services for Jackie Porter, 69, of Temple will be 2 p.m. Thursday at Marek-Burns-Laywell Funeral Home in Cameron.
Mrs. Porter died Sunday, Sept. 25, in Cameron.
She was born Dec. 17, 1952, in Pasadena to Floyd and Patricia Leona Sparks Porter. She owned and operated Jackie’s Dog House, a dog-grooming business.
Survivors include two sons, Timothy Burton Mueggenborg of Austin and Travis Lee Mueggenborg of Burnett; a brother, Floyd “Russell” Porter of Cameron; a sister, Dorothy Jean Hill of Humble; and four grandchildren.
Visitation will be 12:30-2 p.m. Thursday at the funeral home.