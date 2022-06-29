Services for Timothy E. Sawyer, 75, of Salado will be held at a later date.
Mr. Sawyer died Wednesday, June 22, at his residence.
He was born July 22, 1946, in Lansing, Mich. to Theodore E. Sawyer and Constance Reifsnyer. He graduated from Antelope Valley High School in Lancaster, Calif. He served in the U.S. Army in Aviation. His military awards include the Flying Cross, Bronze Star, Air Medal, Army Commendation Medal, and Purple Heart. He worked in television. He worked for the L.A. sheriff department. He worked for the department of fish and wildlife services. He married in 1968.
Survivors include a son, Brian Sawyer of Round Rock; three daughters, Jacqueline Ann Sawyer, Katherine “Kat” Sawyer and Jennifer Sawyer, all of California; four sisters, and three grandchildren.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Veterans of Foreign Wars Post No. 1820 for service officer emergency funds, 3302 Airport Road, Temple, TX 76504.
Young’s Daughters Funeral Home & Bereavement Center in Temple is in charge of arrangements.