Private family services will be Wednesday, July 8, 2020 for Shari Cunningham Wilson, 82, of Belton. Public viewing will be on Tuesday, July 7, 2020 from 12 Noon- 5 PM at Dossman’s Funeral Home in Belton.
Shari passed away peacefully at home Wednesday, July 1, 2020, with her family by her side.
Shari was born February 28, 1938, in Corpus Christi, Texas. She was the daughter of John Elliott Cunningham and Eva Grace (Bishop) Cunningham. She lived and went to school in Seguin, Texas until moving to Belton, in 1956, to attend Mary Hardin Baylor College. While attending MHB, she met the love of her life in 1957, Jesse R. Wilson, while he was a drill sergeant at Fort Hood, Texas. She married Jesse on June 20, 1959, at the First Baptist Church in Seguin, Texas. They made their home in Belton.
She earned a Bachelor’s of Science in Education degree in 1960 from MHB. Shortly after graduating, Shari began the life as a military wife and moved to Germany. While in Germany, she taught in the Army Education Center in Aschaffenburg helping soldiers earn their GED. After returning to the states, she earned her MSE at Baylor University in 1975. She taught in Temple, Salado, and Belton. She taught 4th grade at Miller Heights Elementary in Belton for 22 years until she retired in 1995.
Shari’s faith was an integral part of her life. She was a devoted Christian who led by example. She raised her family to love God and serve others. Not willing to sit and watch, she was very active in the church choir, taught Sunday School, worked in the nursery, as well as teaching in many other capacities.
She was a member of the Daughters of the Republic of Texas holding various offices including Chaplin, Vice-President, and President. She worked with the Children of the Republic of Texas helping to continue the legacy of Texas history. She was also a member of the American legion Post 55 Auxiliary serving as Chaplin.
She was preceded in death by her parents and one sister, Patricia Ann Cunningham Davis.
Survivors include her husband of 61 years, Jesse R. Wilson of Belton, one son David B. Wilson of McKinney; two daughters Stephani G. Wilson and Shauna G. Wilson Seale both of Belton; two brothers Larry E. Cunningham of Canyon Lake and J. Don Cunningham of Phoenix, Arizona; six grandchildren Matthew Seale, Nathan Seale, Sarah Seale, Cade Wilson, Kolten Wilson, Mikayla Wilson and one great grandchild Jackson Seale.
Memorials may be made to the Shari Cunningham Wilson Educational Scholarship at the University of Mary Hardin Baylor. 900 College St, Box 8433, Belton, Texas 76513