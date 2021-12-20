Private services are planned for Wanda Creech Weinblatt, 88, of Granbury and formerly of Temple in Bellwood Memorial Park in Temple.
Mrs. Weinblatt died Saturday, Dec. 18, in Granbury.
She was born Aug. 18, 1933, in Louisiana, Mo., to Donald Woodrow and Virginia Stewart Creech. The family moved to San Angelo in 1939. She was a longtime resident of Temple before moving to Granbury in 2017. After graduating from Temple High School, she attended Temple College, the University of Texas and IBM computer school. She was the recipient of the SAR Martha Washington Award in both 1994 and 2016. She was a charter member of the Jordan Bass Chapter U.S.D. 1812, in which she held many state and local offices. She was a 40-year member and honorary regent of the Betty Martin Chapter DAR and organizing regent of Daughters of the American Colonies. She held offices in the Gov. Samuel Mathews Chapter, Colonial Dames XVII Century, and was a member of the Huguenot Society of the Founders of Manakin. She also was a member of the Bell County 101 Chapter UDC. She was a former board member and treasurer of the Central Texas Area Museum and a former board member of the Bell County Museum, serving as chairman 1998-99. She also was a member of the Bell County Medical Alliance and the Texas Medical Association.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Dr. Jack Weinblatt, in 2015, and a daughter, Liza Farrow-Gillespie, in 2020.
Survivors include three sons, Dr. Alan Farrow-Gillespie of Dallas, and Jon Farrow and Dr. Jim Weinblatt, bothof Temple; a daughter, Cathy Weinblatt of Dallas; two brothers, Donald Creech of Boerne and Robert Creech of Granbury; five grandchildren; and six great-grandchildren.
Memorials may be made to the Jack and Wanda Weinblatt Scholarship at Temple College, 2600 S. First St. in Temple, or to any charity.
Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Wednesday at Scanio Harper Funeral Home in Temple.