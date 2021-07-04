Jackie went to join her Lord and Savior in Heaven on June 28, 2021. She was born in Easton, Maryland June 12, 1961 to Jessie Moran and Jack Bambary.
She is survived by her loving husband Robert Ryan Fields of Temple; sons Michael (Erin) Ward Jr. of Belton, BJ (Marianne) Ward of Belton and Justin (Ashleigh) Ward of Academy; sister Doris Blair (Glenn Pool) of Belton; five brothers James (Amanda) Biddy of San Angelo, Jack Bambary of Easton PA, Patrick (Josie) of Easton PA, Willy (Tammy) Biddy of Waco and Robert (Margarita) Biddy of Waco; Cindy Hyde; Shannon Stephens; many nieces and nephews; grandchildren Madison and Trey Ward, Brock, Kaden, Katelyn, Karrigan and Katherine Ward and Lane, Myla and Case Ward.
She was preceded in death by her parents; step-fathers Sonny Hyde, Isaac Biddy and Bob Moran; step-mother Patricia Bambary; aunt Dolores Down; brother Randy Hyde; and granddaughter Emily Ward.
Jackie retired from Belton ISD as Director of Transportation after 28 years. She then spent time working at St. Luke’s Catholic Church as head of the Bereavement Committee. She recently left Manor ISD as the Transportation Director after
3 years.
Jackie was a devout Catholic and loved spending time with her family. She was in a Bunko group. She was a die-hard Dallas Cowboys fan, loved camping, cooking and making her famous rolls. Jackie brightened every room she walked into. She loved and touched so many hearts.
Funeral services will be held at 11:00 am, Monday July 12, 2021 at St. Luke’s Catholic Church in Temple. In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to Ronald McDonald House in Temple, Children’s Advocacy Center in Belton or St. Luke’s Catholic Church.
