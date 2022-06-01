Chuck H. Parker
Funeral services for Chuck H. Parker, 92, of Belton, will be held at 2:00 PM Wednesday, June 1, 2022, at Dossman Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Warren Rainwater officiating. Burial will follow at the North Belton Cemetery.
The family will receive friends for visitation one hour prior to the funeral service on Wednesday.
Mr. Parker was born September 7, 1929 in Bell County, the son of William Riley Parker and Winnie Lou (Nichols) Parker. He was married to Carolyn Sue Eversole Parker for more than 60 years. They married in Channelview. He was a machinist and worked for Ling Temco Vought in Mansfield until he retired. He was a member of the Anchor of Hope Baptist Church. He was a member of the Belton Masonic Lodge.
Survivors include his wife, Carolyn Sue Parker, son Steven Parker, two brothers Larry Parker and Dick Parker, and sister Vicki Maulden, three grandchildren and two great grandchildren.
