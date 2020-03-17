ROSEBUD — Services for Frankie Gene Ballard, 67, of Rosebud will be 10 a.m. Friday at Powers Chapel Cemetery Tabernacle with Larry Jackson and David Hall officiating.
Burial will be in Powers Chapel Cemetery.
Mr. Ballard died Sunday, March 15, at his residence.
He was born July 21, 1952, in Rosebud to Jack and Bessie Chambers Ballard. He graduated from Rosebud High School in 1970. He graduated from Texas State Technical College in Waco. He married Janice Spurlock on July 19, 1974. He owned Ballard TV and Ballard Laundry. He later worked for TXU in Rockdale and at the Oak Grove Power Plant in Franklin. He also worked for the Lower Colorado River Authority and Texas A&M University. He also was a rancher and owned Travis Motors. He was a member of Rosebud Church of Christ.
Survivors include his wife of Rosebud; two sons, Brad Ballard of Rosebud and Beau Ballard of Robinson; a daughter, Crystal Ballard of Corpus Christi; a brother, Tom Ballard of Winsted, Minn.; and five grandchildren.
Memorials may be made to Rosebud Church of Christ, P.O. Box 544, Rosebud, TX 76570.
Visitation will be 6-8 p.m. Thursday at Cook-Gerngross-Green-Patterson Funeral Home in Rosebud.