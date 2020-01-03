Elijah Hernandez, 37, of Temple died Thursday Jan 3, 2020 4 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Before submitting an Obituary to the Temple Telegram, please review our Obituary Policy. View Obituary Policy To submit a free obituary, please email tdt@tdtnews.com. To submit a paid obituary, please email advertiz@tdtnews.com with verbiage, along with an optional photograph. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Services for Elijah Hernandez, 37, of Temple are pending with Scanio-Harper Funeral Home in Temple. Mr. Hernandez died Thursday, Jan. 2, at his residence. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save