HIXON, Tenn. — Services for Donald Ray Keen, 87, of Signal Mountain, Tenn., and formerly of Temple will be 2 p.m. Saturday at the North Chapel of Chattanooga Funeral Home with the Rev. Rocky Bradford officiating.
Burial will be in Hamilton Memorial Gardens.
Mr. Keen died Wednesday, July 29.
He was born Oct. 26, 1932, in Minden, La., to Ernest and Lucille Keen. He graduated from Louisiana Tech University in 1955 with a major in accounting. With an officer’s commission in the U.S. Air Force, Lt. Keen served in Alaska. He became a CPA and followed a career in accounting, retiring as vice president of finance of Wilsonart International. He was a Baptist.
Survivors include his wife, Alice; two sons, Herbert Keen Falling Waters, W.Va., and Larry Keen of Joplin, Mo.; and two grandchildren.
Visitation will be noon to 2 p.m. Saturday at the funeral home.