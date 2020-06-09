Services for Albert Edward Carlisle Jr., 80, of Temple will be private.
Mr. Carlisle died Thursday, June 4, at his residence.
He was born Sept. 27, 1939, in Waco to Albert Edward Sr. and Jessie Cornielus Pate Carlisle. He graduated from Waco High School. He served in the U.S. Air Force. He married Dovie. He worked in construction and was a truck driver for JB Hunt.
He was preceded in death by a grandchild.
Survivors include a daughter, Kathy Carlisle of Moffat; a son, Kenneth Carlisle of Tennessee Colony; three grandchildren; and three great-grandchildren.
Hewett-Arney Funeral Home in Temple is in charge of arrangements.