Opal Booth
Opal Booth of Temple, Texas died on May 30, 2020 at Baylor Scott and White.
She was 96 years old. She died of natural causes.
She is survived by her two sons, Billy and Brady Booth, five grandchildren Barbara Booth, Michelle Knight, Billie Jean Busby, Amy Scopac and Brandon Booth.
She has several great grandchildren as well and numerous other friends and family spread throughout the area.
Opal riveted planes in Dallas, Texas. She also retired from working at the state of Texas for numerous years serving the underprivileged population. She was a giving person and enjoyed what she did. She was a member of Western Hills Church of Christ when able to attend.
One of her favorite hobbies was playing music and singing.
She was preceded in death by her husband William Booth in 2002. William was a World War II veteran serving in General Patton’s Army.
As per Opal’s request, there will be no funeral.
