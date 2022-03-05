SFC David L. Belcher, Retired
Graveside memorial services for Sergeant First Class (Retired) David L. Belcher were held on Tuesday, February 22, 2022, at the Central Texas State Veterans Cemetery in Killeen, TX. Mr. Belcher passed away after a long illness on February 10, 2022, at the William R. Courtney State Veterans Home in Temple, TX.
He was born in Jonesboro, Arkansas, on January 19, 1958, to Letha and Floyd Belcher. He grew up in St. Louis, Missouri. He joined the U.S. Army in 1975 and retired in 1999. He served in Operation Desert Shield and Operation Desert Storm. During his time in the military, he was awarded The Bronze Star, Army Accommodation and Achievement Medals, National Defense Ribbon, and numerous other medals.
He is preceded in death by his mother, Letha Powell Pogue; stepfather, Bill Pogue; brothers, Frank Belcher, Ray Belcher, and Tommie Belcher.
Survivors include his wife, LoNelle Belcher; daughters, Stacy Brown of Mississippi & Kristi Smith of Round Rock, Texas; seven grandchildren; one great-granddaughter; and many nieces and nephews.
