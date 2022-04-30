Services for Robert Lee Wells, 72, of Temple will be 11 a.m. Monday at Greater Zion Temple Church of God in Christ in Temple.
Burial will be in New Hope Cemetery in Temple.
Mr. Wells died Tuesday, April 26, at a Temple hospital.
He was born Sept 12, 1949, in Temple to John and Dorothy Lucille Wells. He attended Dunbar High School and Temple College. He married Dorothy A. Wells in 1982. He attended Greater Zion Temple Church of God in Christ. He was a musician. He worked for Western Auto, Montgomery Ward, Macco Adhesives and Sam’s Club.
Survivors include his wife of Temple; a son, Anthony Wells of Gatesville; two daughters, Belinda Wells of Killeen and LaWanda Wells of Temple; two brothers, John H. Wells of Colombus, Ohio, and Bobby Wells of Hollister, Calif.; and six grandchildren.
Branford/Dawson Funeral Home in Temple is in charge of arrangements.