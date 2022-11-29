Lanelle Karen Fikes
Lanelle Karen Fikes – dedicated mother of two, grandmother of five, friend of many – passed away on November 23, 2022, with her daughters by her side. She was 75.
Lanelle was born in Bryan, Texas, to Marie (Ruffino) and Anthony “Tony” Patranella on September 18, 1947, but was raised by Marie and her second husband Harold B. Darby. She spent her early life in Cameron making memories with her sister Sharon. Lanelle graduated from C.H. Yoe High School in 1965 and Texas Christian University in Fort Worth in 1969. She married soon after and welcomed daughter Anne in 1973 and Laura in 1978.
A homemaker during her daughters’ early years, Lanelle later went on to work at both Edward Jones and the Trust Department at First National Bank in Cameron. She also enjoyed several years working (and socializing) at The RoseBud in Temple. She moved to Georgetown in 2018 and spent her last years making new friends in a new place.
Beautiful both inside and out, Lanelle made the ordinary special and everyone feel welcome. She loved simplicity, elegance and good design. She enjoyed spending time with her friends and traveling to new and familiar places. Lanelle liked summers in Maine, relaxing on the beach, and holidays spent with family. She wore her heart on her sleeve and wasn’t shy about showing emotion. Unassuming and thoughtful, she offered unwavering support to the people she loved. A true Sicilian-American, she enjoyed bread, cheese and a good glass of wine. She liked the music you’d hear in a honkytonk or on the streets of New Orleans. She had a great laugh, liked to dance and often sang the wrong lyrics to songs. Sharp and quick, she enjoyed trivia, crossword puzzles and word games. Lanelle adored her grandchildren and was always up to play a game, bake a sweet treat or snuggle up for a movie. She was a wonderful mother, and the kind of woman others admire.
Her family will miss all these things, but most especially her sweet presence, her constant love and her beautiful soul.
Lanelle is survived by her daughter Anne Fikes Carter and husband J.R., daughter Laura Fikes Thomas and husband Andy and five grandchildren (Clara, Audra and James Thomas; Beatrice and Abraham Carter). She is also survived by her sister Sharon Richter and brother Anthony Patranella. She leaves behind many cousins, nephews and countless friends made throughout her life. She is preceded in death by her parents, Marie and Harold Darby of Cameron, and Tony Patranella of Bryan, and former husband and father of her children, James Ray Fikes.
The family would like to thank Chaplain Esme Peterson and Father Tommy Bye for their compassion and guidance during Lanelle’s hospital stay at Ascension Seton Hospital Round Rock.
Services will be Wednesday, November 30 at St. Monica’s Catholic Church in Cameron. Visitation begins at 9:30 a.m. and will be immediately followed by a rosary at 10:30. The Funeral Mass will begin at 11 and interment will be at Oak Hill Cemetery. Lunch will be served at Simon George Hall.
As Lanelle made the world more beautiful, the family asks that in lieu of flowers, any memorial donations be made to Fort Worth Botanic Garden https://fwbg.org/.
Paid Obituary