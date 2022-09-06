Services for Bobby “Coach” Dale Peschel, 74, of Salado will be 2 p.m. Saturday at Heights Baptist Church in Temple.
Burial will be 11 a.m. Monday in Brown Cemetery in Kerrville.
Mr. Peschel died Friday, Sept. 2.
He was born June 12, 1948, in Kerrville to Gottfried and Bonnie Peschel. He graduated from Southwest Texas State University. He worked as head golf coach at Salado ISD and retired in 2013.
Survivors include his wife, Linda K. Peschel of Salado; two daughters, Jennifer Cheatham of Texarkana and Ashley Howard of Jarrell; a son, Robert Peschel of Rogers, Ark., a brother, Jimmie Peschel of Kerrville; and six grandchildren.
Memorial may be made to the American Cancer Society.
Visitation will be 4-6 p.m. Friday at Scanio-Harper Funeral Home in Temple.