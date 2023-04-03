BELTON — Private services were held for Sue Ann Tuck, 88, of Salado.
Mrs. Tuck died Saturday, April 1, at her residence.
She was born July 19, 1934, in Tulsa, Okla., to Audrey Sullivan and Bert Hodges Jr. She graduated from Norman High School in Norman, Okla. She attended the University of Oklahoma. She married Col. James Eli Tuck on Nov. 2, 1954, in Norman.
She was preceded in death by her husband.
Survivors include two daughters, Julie Lutz and Janet Croftcheck, both of Salado; a son, Jeffrey Tuck of Pearland; a sister, Patsy Hodges of Salado; nine grandchildren; and nine great-grandchildren.
Dossman Funeral Home of Belton was in charge of arrangements.