Services for Edna Marie Rankin, 97, of Temple will be 11 a.m. Saturday in Closner Cemetery near West.
Mrs. Rankin died Saturday, Oct. 15, at her residence.
She was born to Asa and Essie Williams on May 10, 1925, in Braman, Okla. She graduated from Blackwell High School in 1943. She moved to Wichita, Kan., and worked at Beechcraft. She later attended the University of Oklahoma. She married Chester “Chet” Rankin on Jan. 5, 1947, Wichita, Kan. Her work career ranged from secretary, to Wesleyan University bookstore manager, and finally accountant for Fleetwood Homes, from which she retired in 1987.
She was preceded in death by her husband on Sept. 16, 20.
Survivors include a son, Stephen Rankin of West; two daughters, Susan Neuburger of Olathe, Kan., and Nancy Birdsell of Rogers; seven grandchildren; and 14 great grandchildren
Visitation will be 4-6 p.m. Friday at Scanio-Harper Funeral Home in Temple.