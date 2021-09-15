Services for Indrel “Twinn” Green, 48, of Killeen will be 11 a.m. Saturday at Branford/Dawson Funeral Home in Temple with the Rev. Johnnie Mae Rayson officiating.
Burial will be in Hillcrest Cemetery in Temple.
Ms. Green died Wednesday, Sept. 1, at a Temple hospital.
She was born Aug. 6, 1973, in Rockdale to Bruce Keith Williams and Cathey J. Green. She attended Temple High School. She worked for Sodexo at the University of Mary Hardin-Baylor in Belton as kitchen supervisor, as a security guard for SXSW in Austin, and as a nurse’s aide at an assisted living center.
Survivors include two sons, Devyone Green of Killeen and Montavion Green of Temple; three daughters, Daja Green and Shawnea Ockleberry, both of Temple, and Byronishia Moore of Killeen; one grandparent, Doris Gray of Temple; two sisters, Exchalcia Green of Killeen and Kindrel Green of Temple; and 10 grandchildren.