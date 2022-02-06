Richard Ramirez
Richard Ramirez, 71, of Temple, Texas, passed away on January 31, 2022.
Funeral services will be held at 10 am on Wednesday, February 9, 2022 at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Temple with Father Kurtis officiating.
Visitation will be held from 5- 7 pm on Tuesday, February 8, 2022 at Crotty Funeral Home in Belton.
Richard was born in Cameron, Texas to Jose and Mary Recio Ramirez. As a teen, he loved playing sports with his neighborhood friends. Richard graduated from Temple High School and received his bachelor’s degree from East Texas State University to become a computer programmer for the next 40 years at Texas Workforce Commission with his work family that he adored. He met Jesusa Martinez in 1989 and they shared a wonderful life. Richard was an avid reader, loved Star Trek, and watching classic western movies.
Richard loved spending time with his family. Being a kind and dependable father was of the utmost importance to Richard, and he certainly did not disappoint when it came to wholeheartedly loving his family.
He is survived by his wife, Jesusa Ramirez of Temple, who continues the family insurance business, and daughter Francesca Ramirez of Kyle, TX; two step daughters, Leticia Jones of Leander, TX and Sandy Penetcost of Enterprise, AL; four grandchildren, Micheal Pentecost Jr., Cleon Tollerson Jr., Alexis Lewis, and Dion Saunders Jr.
Burial will be at Hillcrest Cemetery in Temple.
Crotty Funeral Home of Belton is in charge of services.
