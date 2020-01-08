BELTON — Services for Joshua Allen Reyner, 15, of Belton will be noon Saturday at Harper-Talasek Funeral Home in Belton.
Burial will be in North Belton Cemetery.
Joshua died Thursday, Jan. 2.
He was born Feb. 9, 2004, in Round Rock to David Reyner and Christine Quilantan.
Survivors include his mother and stepfather, Christine and Richard Furnace; father and stepmother, David and Irene Reyner; two brothers, Jacob Reyner and Lance Reyner; two stepbrothers, James Park and Dakota Furnace; and a stepsister, Anikka Furnace.
In lieu of flowers, a GoFundMe campaign called “Justice for Josh - Fund BISD Special Education” to raise funds for BISD special education to use as it sees fit.
Visitation will begin at 10 a.m. Saturday at the funeral home.