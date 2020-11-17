ROSEBUD — Services for Billie Sue Ruebin, 74, of Gatesville will be private.
Mrs. Ruebin died Thursday, Nov. 12, at her residence.
She was born May 18, 1946, in Rosebud to J.L. and Rosalie Polk Herring. She graduated from Rosebud High School in 1964. She married Donald Reubin on Feb. 15, 1969, in Travis. She worked for the Coryell County Tax Office.
Survivors include her husband of Gatesville; a son, Dwight Wade Reubin of Gatesville; a sister, Bobbie Sampson of Rosebud; and a grandchild.
Cook-Gerngross-Green-Patterson Funeral Home in Rosebud is in charge of arrangements.