No services are planned for Cynthia Marie Bentley, 67, of Temple.
Mrs. Bentley died Monday, Oct. 17, in Temple.
She was born Mar. 20, 1955, to Lionel Lemieux and Joanne LaPlante, in Pasco, Wash.
Survivors include her husband, Bruce Bentley; and her children.
Crawford-Bowers Funeral Home in Temple is in charge of arrangements.