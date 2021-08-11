BELTON — Services for Margarita Gonzales, 72, of Temple will be 11 a.m. Saturday at First Baptist Church of Academy with the Rev. Russell Kurtz officiating.
Burial will be in North Belton Cemetery.
Ms. Gonzales died Tuesday Aug. 10, at a Temple nursing home.
She was born Oct. 23, 1948, in Karnes City to Liborio and Guadalupe Madrigal Jr. She worked as a manager at Comet Cleaners, retiring in 2000. She was a member of Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church of Temple.
Survivors include her husband, Faustino Gonzales Sr., of Temple; four brothers, Julio Madrigal, Jimmy Madrigal and Nabor Madrigal, all of Houston, and Butch Madrigal of Kenedy; four sisters, Ida Moreno of Houston, Olivia De La Garza of Kenedy, Consuelo Madrigal of San Antonio and Rita Rivas of Levelland; a daughter, Patricia Dodd of Temple; three sons Raymondo Gonzales of Temple, Faustino Gonzales Jr. of Little River-Academy and Martin Gonzales of Austin; eight grandchildren; and 10 great-grandchildren.
Visitation will be 5-6 p.m. Friday at Crotty Funeral Home & Cremation Services. A rosary will be recited at 6 p.m.