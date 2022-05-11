CAMERON — Services for Norma Spells, 78, of Cameron will be 11 a.m. Saturday at Marek-Burns-Laywell Funeral Home in Cameron.
Burial will be in Oak Hill Cemetery in Cameron.
Mrs. Spells died Friday, May 6, at her residence.
She was born Sept. 5, 1943, in Minerva to Charlie and Gladys White. She attended O.J. Thomas School. She was a member of Bethel A.M.E. Church. She married Aaron Spells.
She was preceded in death by a daughter, Hope Spells; a son, Christopher Spells; and two great-grandchildren.
Survivors include her husband of Cameron; two sons, Errol Dwayne Spells and Eric Juan Spells; a daughter, Marion Jeanette Govan; a brother, Billy Ray White; two sisters, Gladys Ann Moore and Debra Brown; four grandchildren; and two great-grandchildren.
Visitation will be 10-11 a.m. Saturday at the funeral home.