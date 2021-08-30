BELTON — Services for Charon Amarie Lane, 47, of Bruceville-Eddy will be 3 p.m. Thursday at Cornerstone Baptist Church in Robinson.
Private family burial will be at a later date.
Mrs. Lane died Friday, Aug. 27, at her residence.
She was born Sept. 27, 1973, to Dennis and Bonnie Bernardi in Dallas. She married Dane Randall Lane on Dec. 25, 2008. She was a member of Cornerstone Baptist Church.
She was preceded in death by a daughter, Megan Graham.
Survivors include her husband, Randy Lane of Bruceville-Eddy; a son, Tyler Betros of Six Lakes, Wis.; a daughter, Katie Yankie of Moody; three brothers, Dennis Butch Bernardi, Derek Bernardi and Dylan Bernardi, all of Texas; and a grandchild.
Visitation will be 6-8 p.m. Wednesday at Crotty Funeral Home & Cremation Services in Belton.