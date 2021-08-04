ROSEBUD — Services for Linda Diane Ruckle, 57, of Rosebud will be 3 p.m. Saturday at Cook-Gerngross-Green-Patterson Funeral Home in Rosebud with the Rev. Don Fulton officiating.
Burial will be in Powers Chapel Cemetery near Rosebud.
Mrs. Ruckle died Thursday, July 29, at a Temple Hospital.
She was born July 22, 1964, in Rosebud to Bobby and Shirley Robinson Pruett Sr. She lived most of her life in El Campo and Rosebud. She worked as a secretary.
She was preceded in death by a son, Chad Dominguez.
Survivors include a daughter, Angela Schneider of Katy; two brothers, Michael Pruett of Palacios and Jimmy Pruett of Marion, N.C., and five grandchildren.
Visitation will be 2-3 p.m. Saturday at the funeral home.