Carolyn Moore, 80, of Little River-Academy died Monday, June 28, at a local care center.
Services are pending with Scanio-Harper Funeral Home in Temple.
Visitation will be 2-4 p.m. Sunday at the funeral home.
Updated: June 29, 2021 @ 6:09 am
