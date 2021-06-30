Donald Wayne “Donny” Jones
Donald Wayne “Donny” Jones, 65, of Temple passed away peacefully on Saturday, June 26, 2021 at Baylor-Scott and White Hospital in Temple.
Funeral services for Donny will be held on Friday, July 2, 2021 at 10:00 AM at Dossman Funeral Home in Belton with Dan Kirkley officiating. Burial will follow at North Belton Cemetery.
Donny was born on September 9, 1955 in Lubbock, the son of Clyde and Libby (McGuyer) Jones. He was raised in Belton and attended Belton High School where he played football and golf and was involved with the FFA. While in high school, Donny received the rank of Eagle Scout. Mr. Jones graduated from Belton High School in 1974, soon after joining the family business at Mohawk Equipment Company in Belton. Donny left Mohawk in 1982 to start his own business, Southern Sales Company in Gainesville, Florida, which he owned and operated until 1990. While in Florida, Donny also owned UN Sails and helped design yachts with Lindenburg. In 1990 he moved back to Belton to begin a long career with Belltec Industries, serving as Vice President until he retired in 2017. Donny served on the board of directors of the Farm Equipment Manufacturer’s Association. Mr. Jones also held several patents for designs in the drilling bit industry. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, sailing, skiing, and raising bird dogs, and spent time cooking in BBQ cookoffs where he received numerous local and national awards for his cooking. Donny also owned and operated B Bar J Steak House in Morgan’s Point. Mr. Jones helped coach the victorious Women’s America’s Cup Team, was a lifetime member of the AYC, and enjoyed watching NASCAR. Donny attended the University of Florida as well as SHSU.
Mr. Jones was preceded in death by his parents. He is survived by wife Mary Jones of Temple; son Alan Jones and his wife Sonya of Temple; daughter Crissie Ferguson and her husband William of Austin; daughter Jennifer Jones Vasek of Temple; son Kenneth James Jones of Gatesville; brother David Jones and his wife Katherine of Belton, and 8 grandchildren.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the following: Caring Hands Village, 2310 Bearskin Lane, Monroe, North Carolina, 28110.
A visitation will be held on Thursday evening from 5-7 PM at Dossman Funeral Home in Belton.
