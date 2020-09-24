Services for Charles “Chuck” Walton Houston, 62, of Temple will be 11:30 a.m. Saturday at Hewett-Arney Funeral Home in Temple.
Mr. Houston died Wednesday, Sept. 23, at a Temple hospital.
He was born Aug. 1, 1958 in Temple to Charles and Mildred Good Houston. He grew up in Temple and was a graduate of Temple High School. He attended Southwest Texas State University in San Marcos. He married Tina Ramos on Dec. 19, 1986, in Austin. He was a motorcycle and motocross racer. He also worked at the Charcoal Inn Restaurant in Temple for many years, as well as Wilsonart and most recently Baylor Scott & White in the maintenance department.
Survivors include his wife of Temple; and a son, Travis Houston of Temple.
Visitation will be 10 a.m. Saturday at the funeral home.